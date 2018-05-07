Gamecocks recruiting target sets announcement for Tuesday

Issiah Walker, a 2020 offensive lineman from Miami plans to announce his commitment at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
South Carolina stands in strong shape with him and would have to be considered the favorite. Walker reportedly has offers from Florida and Kentucky.
He's 6-foot-4, 265 pounds and was part of a team that went 6-4 last season, which included an upset of a highly-ranked Miami Northwestern team.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina defensive back target D.J. Daniel of Georgia Military College was offered by Ole Miss.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 Virginia Beach, Va. defensive back Tony Grimes.
▪ USC offered 2021 offensive lineman Colin Henrich of Washington, DC.
▪ Cane Bay senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Harley committed to South Carolina. He previously was committed to first Winthrop and then The College of Charleston.
▪ Tight end Tyler Fromm, who at one time was a USC target and whose brother is the quarterback at Georgia, committed to Auburn.
▪ ESPN's Jeff Borzello reports South Carolina is one of the schools to contact Drexel grad transfer Tramaine Isabell since he received his release Friday afternoon.
▪ Richmond, Va. 2021 athlete Eric McDaniels was offered by the Gamecocks. He also shows offers from Boston College, East Carolina, Georgia Tech and Temple.
