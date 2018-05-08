Gamecocks still in good standing with suddenly in-demand lineman

South Carolina was one of the early offers for Lawrenceville, Ga. offensive lineman Jaelin Humphries.
That offer list has grown over the months to include Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and several others. USC has been keeping up the contact with Humphries and is still in the game with him.
"We stand pretty good right now," Humphries said. "They are still in my top schools and I have good conversations with the coaches from South Carolina almost every day or every other day (with Coleman Hutzler). They want me to come back up for another visit, one of my official visits, so they can show me everything they have to offer and what would be the best for me at South Carolina."
Humphries visited the Gamecocks in February and he said it's possible he'll schedule an official visit with the Gamecocks for later in the year. He said USC, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State and Nebraska were the schools standing out the most to him right now.
Humphries went to Georgia for the spring game and he's also seen LSU, Florida and Tennessee. And coaches from USC, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and Miami have been thru his school to check in on him. He's expecting to be back this week to observe a spring practice.
"It's still a good feeling about South Carolina," he said added that he has talked to Will Muschamp but not recently.
Humphries plans to release his top ten soon.
