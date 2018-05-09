Gamecocks football makes the cut for blue chip North Carolina defender

Elizabeth City, N.C. defensive back J.R. Walker dropped a top 5 Wednesday afternoon and USC, which has been hot on his heels in recruiting, was firmly on the list that also included N.C. State, UNC, Duke and Virginia Tech.
Walker said the Gamecocks remain second on his list right behind NC State.
"The lead is, N.C. State is at a 9.5 and South Carolina is at a 9.4. They are like close together. Really tight," Walker said.
Will Muschamp likes Walker as a safety and he along with area recruiter Kyle Krantz have been putting the hard sell job on him.
"I just talked to Coach Muschamp not too long ago," Walker said. "He was just giving me a little bit of background on South Carolina and he was telling me that he wants me there and he wants to coach me. They are still high up on my list. They are hanging right in with N.C. State. It's a tight race between them. Just talking to them, I'm loving it even more. Every day I get a chance to talk to them. Coach Krantz, he he texts me every day."
Walker said he also hears regularly from NC State, Virginia Tech and Duke.
Walker visited USC for a spring practice in in late February and he has an official visit set with the Gamecocks for June 1. He plans to set other official visits with his top five schools for later in the summer. He plans to decide early in his season or midway through and he will be an early graduate.
