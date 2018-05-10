Gamecocks make top 3 for defender from national high school power

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. linebacker Jahmar Brown has moved quickly to get his offer list down to a manageable number.
For him, that's three, and those three are South Carolina, Miami and Stanford. Brown has been talking with the Gamecocks for months with Will Muschamp leading the charge.
"Me and coaches from South Carolina probably started talking sometime during last season. We've been talking ever since," Brown said. "After the season ended they offered and that's when stuff started getting a little bit more detailed. We started talking a little bit more."
Brown, who plays for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, was among the recruits on hand for the spring game March 31 and he said that visit really opened his eyes to what the Gamecocks have going on.
"Took a visit for their spring game and really enjoyed everything about South Carolina. Enjoyed the food, enjoyed the campus, enjoyed the atmosphere, enjoyed everything I seen. I really couldn't find a flaw in anything that I seen. Today we're still communicating. Talk to a coach every day."
"The campus was pretty beautiful. I didn't expect it to be what I seen," Brown continued. "That's what really stood out to me the most, the campus. The coaches were really nice, really genuine. Everybody in South Carolina was really genuine if you ask me. The stadium was real nice. I heard a story that before the stadium got fixed, the stands use to sway when they were loud and everybody got crazy. I was like, wow."
Muschamp, linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson have got the lines of communication hot with Brown because apparently they see a player who can give them what they're looking for at linebacker.
"My athleticism. They say they like my speed, my ability to cover, my aggression," Brown said. "They see me fitting in most at Sam linebacker, maybe at nickel."
Brown has his final three and he is going to visit Stanford this weekend. He also plans return visits to USC and Miami before making his decision in July or August.
"South Carolina is up there," he said. "I'm thinking of three schools, Miami, Stanford, South Carolina. Everybody is neck and neck."
Brown said he will sign in December but he will not be graduating early.
Comments