Ryan Hilinski reacts to South Carolina's new QB offer, then he heard from Muschamp

South Carolina has a quarterback commitment for the 2019 class in Elite 11 selection Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Ca. But Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks recently offered Michigan State commitment Dwan Mathis. In an interview with Hale McGranahan of SEC Country, Hilinski said he was bothered by the fact no one from USC informed him of the offer.
“That’s the crazy part actually. I didn’t get anything from those coaches," Hilinski told McGranahan. "I saw the offer over Twitter and I was kind of like, OK, you offered a couple of kids in my class and I didn’t hear that you were going to offer them. It’s kind of weird to me, just seeing that and not hearing from the coaches, because I know when I got offers from other schools, I called them before I posted them, so I thought it would maybe be a two-street. It’s just a little weird in my book, that’s all.”
Well, it didn't take long for Muschamp to get wind of a budding crisis and nip it in the bud. Later Monday night Hilinski got a text from Muschamp asking him to give him a call.
"He just reaffirmed what I was going through and not to worry because that's just what they are going to do in our class," Hilinski said. "I'm his guy is what he said. He wants to build the program with me. I talked to him and had a great conversation with him. My dad talked to Coach (Bryan) McClendon as well so everything was settled. Nothing to worry about anymore. I was just a little confused at the time is all. They are definitely going to let me know in the future what they decide (about offering QBs). I'll definitely be the first to know. I'm not worried about that at all."
Hilinski is still receiving offers despite his commit to the Gamecocks in early April. LSU, Ohio State and UCLA are three of his most recent offers. He said he has kept Muschamp in the loop on those offers and he doesn't expect anything to materialize from them.
"They are great schools and I think it just solidifies that all my hard work is paying off," he said. "I told them it doesn't really affect my commitment to them at all and they shouldn't be worried. They are the first people I call once I get those offers and then I tell Twitter. They know before I push it out on Twitter and they're not surprised."
And thus far, Hilinski said, the other schools recruiting against the Gamecocks for his services are taking the high road.
"They have great things to say about South Carolina and Coach Muschamp and I respect them for that of course. But they are trying to get me to visit and see what's it's like for myself there. I don't know if I'm going to take anymore visits. I probably won't but it's always safe to have something in your back pocket in case something happens. But, after talking to Coach Muschamp, I feel confident that I have South Carolina in my front pocket and I don't need to worry about anything in my back pocket."
Hilinski is talking with Muschamp about another visit to USC. The upcoming visit weekend of June 1 won't work for him because of the Elite 11 Finals so he is looking at another time.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina is in the final three with 6-foot-10 Kaosi Ezeagu of GTA Prep in Ontario, Canada along with Western Michigan and UTEP. He has visited all three according to his coach David Cooper.
"We have a good relatioinship with coach Frank Martin and coach Chuck Martin," Cooper said. "Coach Chuck has been up on a few occasions to see Kaosi throughout the year and last summer."
▪ USC 6-foot-3 basketball target Devonte Bandoo committed to Baylor.
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2020 defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy from Baton Rouge, La.
▪ South Carolina offered Gulfport, Miss. linebacker Derick Hall.
