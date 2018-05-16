Gamecocks make final four for top-100 defensive recruit

USC has been recruiting McCollough for safety and linebacker, but he's also a talented running back and he could end up on that side of the ball. McCollough said one of his Gamecock recruiters was in to see him last week.
"Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) came in last Wednesday and talked to me. They are preaching how I’m a high priority target for this 2019 class. (What stands out is) how the new staff has came in and completely changed the program around."
McCollough has already visited his final four schools at least once, and he will see them again this summer.
"I will be camping and visiting the final schools this summer," he said.
And has any one visit to his schools blown him away at this point?
"Not really. All of my visits to these schools have been amazing," Robinson said.
McCollough will be an early signee and his decision will come once he takes his official visits in the fall.
Notes:
▪ USC and Clemson offensive line target Jakai Moore was offered by Florida.
▪ South Carolina reportedly offered Richmond athlete Jahad Carter. He's a Virginia Tech commitment.
