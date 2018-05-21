Gamecocks extend offer to relative of Ken Griffey Jr.

South Carolina went big with its latest wide receiver offer.
Big as in tall.
Six-foot-4 Darrell Harding of Winter Garden, Fla. caught 13 touchdowns passes last season largely due to his long frame and ability to go get it. USC recruiter Bobby Bentley scouted Harding during last season and came through with the offer last week.
"They liked the film they saw and how I was as a person," Harding said. "He said if I pass the eye test everything will be alright. Once he finally laid eyes on me he extended the offer and everything like that."
He's related to baseball hall of famer Ken Griffey Jr.
The Gamecocks are now a factor with Harding as he works his way thru the recruiting process.
"They are definitely one of the schools that I want to plan to visit," Harding said. "Based off what I've seen and produced out of their receiver position, I like the way they've been coached, and also with the coach being the offensive coordinator I think that helps a lot. Might show a little bit more love to the receivers."
As for what Bentley said he likes about him, Harding said, "Definitely the big size and the ability to go up and catch the high balls and high point it, just the length and everything like that."
He also has offers from West Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, Duke, Cincinnati, FAU and UCF. He has visited Duke and will take an official to Pitt on June 15 and an unofficial to Stanford on June 20. He is talking with the Gamecocks about a visit this summer. He's never seen USC in person.
Harding wants to make his decision before the season and he plans to sign early.
