South Carolina recruiting target set to announce decision this week

Fort Lauderdale linebacker Jahmar Brown will make his commitment announcement Thursday at a time to be determined. He is down to South Carolina, Miami and Stanford and said Monday night he should know in his mind where he's going by Tuesday.
USC has been in pursuit of Brown for sometime. He's been to summer camps and he was at the spring game. Recruiters Travaris Robinson and Coleman Hutzler each made trips to see him during this evaluation period, and Brown said the Gamecocks are in daily contact with him.
"Had a real good talk with them, stay in contact, text every day," Brown said. "With the two of them and I have a good relationship."
Brown said the Gamecocks are on him harder than his other two finalists in terms of the amount of contact. Does that make much of a difference to him?
"A little, it really does," he said.
Brown said he is looking for that school that will give him the comfort level he seeks and the education he needs.
"If it's the best fit for me," Brown said. "Educational aspect, I know South Carolina and Miami won't give me what Stanford has. I'm sure they couldn't even try to lie to me and tell me that South Carolina and Miami has the equal education as Stanford. As far as South Carolina and Miami goes, it's just the best fit and which one of those two offer me the best education. As far as all three, it's how they made me feel at home when I got over there."
But what makes the biggest difference to him in this decision process, Brown said, is where he can get the best education.
"I lean more towards academics," he said. "That's what everybody says to me the most. Football is going to end one day. Quite frankly, I can't come out of college being dumb. I can't come out of college having no knowledge of how to do anything."
Brown revealed Monday that he has set an official visit to USC for June 1st. That visit, coming after his decision day, could lead fans to think he's going to choose the Gamecocks.
"You can (think that) if you want, but I wouldn't," Brown said. "It's just sheer coincidence."
Notes:
▪ South Carolina offered 2020 Ocilla, Ga. running back D.J. Lundy. Auburn, UAB and Troy also have offered.
▪ Dodge City Community College (Kan.) linebacker Lakia Henry, who committed to Tennessee Sunday, said he will continue to take visits. He has been to Tennessee and Ole Miss and he has planned to visit South Carolina this summer.
