Kornblut: What Pickens commitment means for Muschamp, Gamecocks

Will Muschamp landing a commitment from defensive end Zacch Pickens of T.L. Hanna High School set off an alarm around the state.

The Gamecocks' third-year head coach went into Dabo Swinney's backyard, and Kirby Smart's neighborhood, and landed a player both wanted. And while Swinney and Smart can sell the here and now for their top four programs, Muschamp won out with the promise of a bright future for the talented Pickens in his up-and-coming program in Columbia.

Pickens is a national recruit and could have gone anywhere in the country. Early in his high school career, the word in recruiting circles was that he was all Clemson. And that made sense considering the proximity and success of that program. Muschamp, however, set his sights on pulling him away from the Upstate power and he once again proved his prowess on the recruiting trail.

Add Pickens to other in-state recruiting victories for Muschamp that include Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith, TJ Brunson and Dakereon Joyner.

According to Hanna coach Jeff Herron, Pickens is the complete package on the defensive line. Need a pass rusher? Check. Need a run stuffer? Check.

Herron said Pickens' combination of strength and speed is rare. He had 72 tackles with 14 for loss and 6 sacks last season.

A dozen players into this recruiting class, Muschamp is building a special group. He can now claim one of the nation's top defensive prospect in Pickens and an Elite 11 quarterback in Ryan Hilinski.

The Pickens commitment gives Muschamp some excellent recruiting momentum going into a big visitat weekend June 1.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 CLASS

The prospects committed for the Gamecocks in the next recruiting cycle.

▪ QB: Ryan Hilinski (6-4, 222; Orange, Calif.)

▪ TE: Traevon Kenion (6-4, 220; Monroe, NC)

▪ TE: Keshawn Toney (6-3, 240; Williston, SC)

▪ WR: Jamario Holley (6-0, 180; Rock Hill)

▪ OL: Mark Fox (6-4, 290; Miami)

▪ OL: Vincent Murphy (6-3, 285; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

▪ OL: Jaylen Nichols (6-5, 300; Charlotte, NC)

▪ DL: Devontae Davis (6-4, 250; Aiken/GMC)





▪ DL: Rodricus Fitten (6-3, 220; Atlanta)

▪ DL: Jahkeem Green (6-4, 300; Sumter/Highland CC)

▪ DL: Zacch Pickens (6-4, 270; Anderson, SC)

▪ LB: Jahmar Brown (6-1, 200; Fort Lauderdale)



