South Carolina visit impresses running back from Charlotte powerhouse

South Carolina played host Saturday to 2020 Charlotte running back Trenton Simpson (6-foot-2 205 pounds) for an unofficial visit. The Gamecocks offered him last month and Saturday'svisit gave him a chance to meet up with recruiter Bobby Bentley and see up close what the Gamecocks have to offer.
"It was awesome, I got to see the facilities and hang with Coach (Bentley)," Simpson said. "Also, I learned a lot about USC. I viewed the indoor and outdoor practice facility. They feel like I would be a great addition to the backfield with my downhill running style and my abilities to catch the ball out the backfield."
Simpson also holds offers from North Carolina, Colorado State and Charlotte and he's drawing interest from Virginia Tech and N.C. State. USC stands in good position following the visit.
"Right now in my recruitment, USC is one of my top schools," Simpson said.
He plans to return to USC for camp this summer. He also listed North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Colorado State as some other favorites.
Last season the Mallard Creek High School back rushed for around 700 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in a stacked, senior-heavy backfield. He was part of a 14-1 team.
