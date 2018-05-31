Gamecocks, Wolford have attention of Northeast JUCO lineman

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford has three commitments for his positions in the 2019 class and is looking to add a few more.
One he likes, who could provide immediate help at tackle in 2019, in Anthony Whigan of Lackawanna College, a two-year school in Pennsylvania. Wolford scouted Whigan (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) this month at his spring game. This weekend Whigan will take his official visit to USC for his first ever in-person look at the school and program.
"I just talked to Coach Wolford (Tuesday) and he was just telling me that they are real excited about me to come down there," Whigan said. "Everyone is waiting for me to come down there and he said we'll have a great time. I saw him not too long ago up at school, Lackawanna, and it's been all good from there."
Whigan said his parents will join him on the visit and there's several things he wants to check out while on the visit.
"I want to see what they have to offer from an academic standpoint, the business and the sports medicine side," he said. "I'm not sure what I want to go into yet with my major. I want to see just everything from the football facilities to the city of Columbia as well."
And going into the visit, the Gamecocks sit in a good position with the native of Great Mills, Md.
"They are definitely a top school on my list," Whigan said. "I really like South Carolina."
But he does plan more official visits after this one with one to Louisville in June and trips to Ole Miss and Penn State in December. Some of his other offers are Nebraska, Cincinnati, Pitt and N.C. State.
Whigan will graduate in December and will have three years to play two.
Notes:
▪ Bruswick, Ga., offensive lineman Warren McClendon told Rivals that the Gamecocks and Georgia are his top two ahead of Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. He will visit all this summer and plans to make a decision early in the season.
▪ Memphis wide receiver Keveon Mullins plans to make USC one of his stops this summer according to Rivals. He's a former Memphis commitment.
▪ South Carolina offered Virginia Beach, Va., defensive lineman Adarious Jones. Some of his other offers are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wake Forest, Boston College and Duke.
Comments