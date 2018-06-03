JUCO lineman comes away from Gamecocks visit feeling like a priority

Offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, who played last season at Lackawanna College, a two-year school in Pennsylvania, made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
"I really enjoyed myself," Whigan said. "Coach (Eric Wolford) showed me a lot about South Carolina. They showed me a whole bunch of stuff I new knew about South Carolina. Me, my mom and dad really enjoyed it. They were telling me I can impact the program, be an immediate help. They were telling me I'm a priority. They need a tackle because they lose three tackles next year and they need somebody to come in that's older and can play that role. That stuck with me. They are definitely a school that I can see myself going to. It kind of reminds me of back home, that comfortable feeling. "
USC"s top three tackles are Dennis Daley, a former JUCO produce, Blake Camper and former starter Malik Young.
Whigan stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and has offers from Maryland, Penn State, Ole Miss and TCU among others. He was part of a line that paved the way for an offense that averaged 383.3 yards per game.
Whigan will visit Louisville next weekend and is scheduled to visit Ole Miss and Penn State in December. He plans to make his decision in October.
