Will Muschamp explains recruiting difference between college football and basketball

Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. McClatchy gmcintyre@thestate.com
Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. McClatchy gmcintyre@thestate.com
Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. McClatchy gmcintyre@thestate.com

Phil Kornblut

South Carolina visit 'finalized some stuff' for top-fifty prospect

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

June 03, 2018 04:56 PM

Clayton, N.C. defensive end Savion Jackson was in for his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.

"It was a very fun visit," Jackson said. "Just being around the players and coaches and getting to see them in a relax way and seeing them interact with all the parents was fun. They just finalized some stuff in my brain I was thinking about. They answered all my questions. I took away a lot from this visit. It puts them in a strong place with me, a more solid place. This visit really set them apart from some other schools and really made them stand out."

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman is considered one of the top prospects in the country at his position. Last season Jackson had 54 tackles with nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

He's been impressed with USC assistants Lance Thompson and Mike Peterson.

Jackson does not have other visits scheduled at this point. He plans to release a top 4-5 this summer. He has also had Virginia, Oklahoma, N.C. State, Alabama, Duke, Louisville, Ohio State, East Carolina, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Tennessee on his top list.

  Comments  