Top national prospect sees Gamecocks as 'upcoming program' on visit

Highly touted Thomaston, Ga., defensive lineman Travon Walker spent the weekend at South Carolina where he reunited with his cousin D.J. Wonnum.
"It went well," Walker said. "Getting to spend time with all of the coaches instead of just the coach that recruits you, and spend time with their families."
Mike Peterson and Travaris Robinson are recruiting Walker (6-foot-5, 275) for USC.
"I think they are an upcoming program with a great coaching staff," Walker said. "They explained to me that I had three ways to get on the field, the Buck position, defensive end and a little D-tackle. They are a top school. There is no one, two or three."
Walker said he does not have other visits planned but he will take more. Clemson, Georgia and Alabama also have been strong with him and he will visit there at some point. He had put out a top four of USC, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama but said he's not locked in with just those schools. He said he'll make his decision no later than mid-season. He will sign early but will not graduate early.
