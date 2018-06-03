Longtime Gamecocks target: Coaches 'want me to be like' former All-American

One of South Carolina's longtime targets, defensive back Jammie Robinson, of Cordele, Ga., made his official visit over the weekend. Robinson has been a frequent visitor to USC but he said this weekend had some extra special moments for him.
"We went out to Coach Muschamp's house, we were on the lake and we went tubing and stuff," Robinson said. "I really ate a lot, ate a whole lot. Got to hang out with the coaches. Coach Muschamp and Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) were telling me they want me to be like Matt Elam. He played for Florida. They were just telling me I've got an advantage by playing early if I go there and possibly starting as a freshman (at safety or nickel)."
Elam was an All-American for Muschamp's Florida team in 2012. He was a first-round NFL draft pick.
Robinson said he plans to take other officials to Michigan, Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky but no dates have been set. He plans to make his decision during his season and he will graduate early. He does not claim a leader from his top five.
