In-state attention wanes for Columbia-area basketball prospect, he says

Class of 2019 basketball prospect Christian Brown of Lower Richland High made his first official visit over the weekend to UNLV.
Rebels' coach Marvin Menzies has made Brown (6-foot-7) one of his primary targets, and he and his staff showed Brown all of what the school and his program have to offer.
"Everything went good," Brown said. "I have a strong relationship with the coaches and same thing with the players. I saw the campus and talked about the prospects of me being there. Everything was great. They want me. We talked about the school and how I fit in and how I'll be like family there."
Brown said he does not have any other official visits planned at this point and he's not sure which other schools else he will visit.
Brown recently released a short list of South Carolina, Clemson, UNLV, Seton Hall, Florida, Georgia and NC State. Based on the amount of contact right now from the in-state schools, it appears Brown might be headed out of state.
"My last interaction with South Carolina, probably between (Frank) Martin and the staff and my mother, two or three months ago," said Brown, who did visit USC with his mother April 19. "Couple of weeks ago, (Clemson assistant) Steve Smith texted me but since then, no. I don't feel a particular way (about the lack of contact). It's strictly business. You can't really let emotions into it."
Brown said the schools who are showing him the most interest now, along with UNLV, would be Arizona State, Maryland, LSU, Florida and Georgia. He said he's not sure if he will sign in November or wait until the spring of 2019.
South Carolina landed a Class of 2019 in-state commitment Friday when Trae Hannibal, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Hartsville, picked the Gamecocks.
