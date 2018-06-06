South Carolina staff brings up committing with fast-rising JUCO Georgia defender

One of South Carolina's defensive back targets for the 2019 class, Georgia Military College's D.J. Daniel, arrived in Columbia on Monday and worked out for the coaches in camp Tuesday. The 6-foot, 180 pounder will be back for more of the same Wednesday. He also spent time with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson who reinforced their desire to have him in the program.
"They were speaking of me committing but all I could tell them is I have to really talk it over with my family," Daniel said. "Don't get me wrong. I really enjoyed South Carolina. I'm definitely going to be right back here for one of my official visits, I know that for a fact."
This is Daniel's first visit to USC and Columbia so he's making getting his first exposure to what the city, school and program have to offer.
"I did not know how everybody around the city supports the Gamecocks," Daniel said. "The support system here is outstanding. I love the coaching staff. I love talking to Coach Muschamp. I hung out with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) Monday and I hung out with him against today (Tuesday). We talked about how I fit the defense and how it's just the same thing we do at my school now."
He'll be back at camp Wednesday and depart around 2 p.m. Before then, he expects to have one more face to face with the coaches.
"I'm going to meet with Coach T-Rob again," he said. "I like what they are doing because they are not pressuring me. They really opened up my eyes about the recruitment process. I've got a lot of questions about that and they really answered my questions. I really liked what they were telling me, stuff I didn't know. I'm just enjoying the recruiting process right now."
That process includes an offer last week from Georgia. Daniel visited Athens Saturday and Sunday.
"Being from Griffin, Ga., I always watched Georgia football coming up. It's always been one of my dream schools," Daniel said. "I was talking to Coach (Kirby) Smart, I really enjoyed talking to him, and Coach Tuck (DC Mel Tucker), I enjoyed talking to him as well. It was a great experience at Georgia."
Daniel said he will return to Georgia on June 15. He's going to Kentucky this Thursday and Friday and will visit Tennessee June on 22. Those are all unofficial visits. He plans to take his official visit to USC before the season. He said there is no favorite for him at this point.
Last season, he had 26 tackles, three interceptions and five pass break-ups for the Bulldogs.
Daniel said South Carolina likes him as a corner and Nickel. He said some schools also like him as a safety.
