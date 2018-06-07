Blue chip defensive lineman 'leaning toward' South Carolina

"Right now in my head I feel like I'm leaning towards a school hard but I want my mom to see the school and get to experience what I experienced," Walker said. "I still have to get down to LSU and Florida."
Asked which school he's leaning towards, Walker said, "South Carolina. Really like a big brother, mentor. I always get a call from Coach (Mike) Peterson or coach BMac (Bryan McClendon), always show love. They are talking about outside linebacker, defensive end. That would be great. South Carolina feels like a second home. I'm always up there."
Walker said he's been to USC five or six times for games and recruiting visits. Along with the Gamecocks in his top five, Walker has Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU. He will go to LSU for a camp June 26.
Walker said he is not graduating early and won't sign with his school until February.
