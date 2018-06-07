What's holding up Josh Belk's transfer decision

Former Clemson defensive lineman Josh Belk remains in limbo at this time regarding his transfer plans.
He has visited USC and Georgia and the Gamecocks remain the odds on favorite to land him. So, why hasn't he moved forward with his decision?
His coach at Lewisville High School, William Mitchell, who keeps in regular contact with Belk, explained Wednesday night what's holding up the process.
"He's kind of waiting to see if anything comes from the NCAA making a decision on transfers," Mitchell said. "As I understand it, the NCAA is got something coming up where they are going to make a decision on some transfer rules in June. He wanted to wait to see if they change anything. I don't think they are going to but he that's what he's waiting on to see if they are going to change anything. He said probably the beginning of July he'll make his decision."
Note:
▪ South Carolina defensive end target Savion Jackson plans to announce his decision next Wednesday. He took an official visit to USC last weekend. He also has Clemson, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech on his short list.
Comments