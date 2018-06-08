What makes South Carolina's recruiting pitch stand out for Blue chip athlete

Powder Springs, Ga., defensive back Jaylen McCollough plans another visit to USC this summer. He is down to South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama and plans to see them all. He doesn't have dates set but he does want to get to USC for one of the Will Muschamp camps.
"I talked to my mom and we are trying to get more on the aspect of the college life more than football," McCollough said. "We're going to take this summer and visit South Carolina, visit Auburn, visit Tennessee and Alabama. I talked to T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) about getting up during the week instead of the weekend and tour the campus more and look at academic buildings more, and then camp. I'm going to participate and get a feel for how T-Rob and how Coach Bentley coach, just to get out there and work out and let them see me move around."
Of his four finalists, USC is the only one discussing offensive and defensive options with McCollough. Running back on offense and safety and Nickel on defense. USC's Bobby Bentley told him when he comes to camp he can work with the running backs for the first session and with the defensive backs for the second.
McCollough said he talked to Robinson earlier this week about a return visit and also his decision timeline which will be early fall. He is still waiting for a favorite to emerge from his final four.
"That's four solid programs right there," he said. "It's been tough getting an emerging program but I'm pretty sure soon one will start emerging."
McCollough said all four schools are on him hard and in regular contact.
Comments