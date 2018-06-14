One of the top guys USC 'wants' saw Clemson, will be in Columbia soon

Madison, Ala. defensive back Jaydon Hill has been on the move this week Sunday he was at Tennessee for a visit. Wednesday he was at Clemson for a camp. And this weekend he will be in Columbia for a visit with South Carolina, arriving Friday. Hill said he did well at Clemson's camp Wednesday and he said the Tigers, who have not offered, said they will keep in touch with him. He has a Gamecocks offer and the Gamecocks have told him they want him as a cornerback.
"Me and T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) talked not too long ago," Hill said. "They tell me they want me, I'm one of the top guys they want to take in this class. He (T-Rob) is actually saying he develops DBs and nobody does it better than him. He said he's just the guy."
Hill said he and head coach Will Muschamp also talk nearly every day. He said what's developed between him and the coaches is part of the reason he has the Gamecocks high on his list.
"My relationship with the coaches stands out a lot," he said. "I just know the history and defenses and the first rounders they've produced, Coach Muschamp and T-Rob."
Hill said right now USC and Tennessee are neck and neck. His recent visit to Rocky Top also opened his eyes about the Vols.
"I think real highly of Tennessee right now," he said. "It was a great visit."
Hill said he's looking at sometime in August for making his decision though he admits if things go the right way for him at USC this weekend, the decision could be expedited.
"Well, yeah, it could, it could happen," Hill said of a possible commitment. "It's a possibility."
Hill will be joined on his visit by his trainer who Hill said played for Muschamp and Robinson.
Notes:
▪ Tampa, Fla., defensive back Johnny Dixon will visit USC officially this weekend. He has offers from USC, Alabama. Miami, Ohio State and Penn State among others.
▪ USC offered 2020 defensive back Brian Branch of of Tyrone, Ga. He also lists offers from Louisville, East Carolina and Indiana.
▪ South Carolina and Clemson running back/linebacker target Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte reportedly was to visit Tennessee Wednesday.
▪ Gamecocks defensive back target Jammie Robinson was back at Georgia for a visit Wednesday.
▪ USC offensive line target Anthony Whigan of Lackawanna College (Penn.) was offered by Oklahoma.
Comments