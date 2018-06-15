Gamecocks get to make their pitch to trio of well-rated defensive backs

USC is having another June official visit weekend this weekend will all three scheduled visitors defensive backs: Chris Steele, Jaydon Hill and Johnny Dixon. Dixon, a Tampa native who will be on an unofficial visit, got his first major offer from the Gamecocks and has them in his top five with Alabama, Miami, Penn State and Ohio State.
"I told South Carolina they would be the first one (official visit) because that was my first offer and they stuck with me," Dixon said. "I really like South Carolina but I don't plan on committing then. I'm going to wait to a little bit before the season or during the season."
Dixon already is familiar with the program and football facilities from prior visits, including one earlier this month. He wants to use this one, on which he'll be joined by his mom, to dig a little deeper into Gamecock Nation.
"I've been there four or five times now," he said. "At this point, I've developed a relationship with all the coaches. I just want to see how the city is. I guess I can see everything more in depth so I can see how it would be to live there."
Dixon said he hears a lot from defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson and he really wants him in the program.
"Coach T-Rob really likes me, he likes me as a corner," Dixon said. "He said I should have a good chance to get a lot of playing time as a freshman."
Dixon also visited Penn State unofficially last week and he said he will officially visit Penn State on Sept. 29 for the Ohio State game. He will also schedule an official visit with Miami.
Notes:
▪ Westwood defensive back Cam Smith said he has top four of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. He was offered today by Georgia. He has Aug. 17 set for his announcement.
▪ Cocoa, Fla., 2020 offensive lineman Richard Leonard plans to take an unofficial visit to USC on Friday.
▪ Clemson and USC target running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte plans to visit Michigan Friday per Rivals. He was at Tennessee Wednesday according to reports.
▪ Gamecocks wide receiver target Keveon Mullins of Memphis will visit Louisville Friday.
▪ Former Gamecocks linebacker commitment Ahdarrious Gee of Cordele, Ga., committed to Georgia Tech.
Comments