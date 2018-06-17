This Georgia DB is a frequent visitor to USC campus. Here's the latest on his Top 4

Defensive back Jammie Robinson of Cordele, Ga., a frequent visitor to South Carolina, was back Friday and Saturday.
This was his second visit of the month to Columbia. Two weeks ago he was in for his official visit. And, like the others, this trip left Robinson feeling good about the Gamecocks.
"It went good. I got with the players and hung out the coaches for a little bit," Robinson said. "They (Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson) were telling me that they need me and stuff like that. We didn't really talk about me committing or anything like that. It was just hanging out and stuff. I just went there and hung out, that's pretty much it."
Robinson said he has a final four now of USC, Georgia, Auburn and Michigan. USC has long been among his favorites and this visit didn't hurt the Gamecocks' cause.
"It helped South Carolina out a little more," he said. "Just them welcoming me on campus anytime I want to come up is pretty nice."
Robinson was at Georgia last Wednesday for a seven-on-seven event and also got the recruiting treatment from the Bulldogs. He is planning a return visit to Georgia this coming weekend and also plans to get to Auburn. And he wants to visit Michigan at some point as well.
"I'm just taking my time with it," he said. "Hopefully I'll have a decision by the season. If not I'll wait until Signing Day (in December)."
He said there is no leader among the four at this point.
Robinson said he hung out a good bit with Jamyest Williams and he also talked some with fellow recruit Jaydon Hill.
Notes
▪ Wide receiver Keveon Mullins named a final four of USC, Georgia, Louisville and his hometown Memphis Tigers. He was at USC for camp earlier in the week and he visited Louisville Friday. He also picked up an Arkansas offer Saturday.
▪ DB Cam Smith of Westwood High will release a top eight July 1. He has a top four of USC, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
▪ PK Ryan Fitzgerald of Moultrie, Ga., competed at USC's kicker camp Saturday. He said he had the longest kickoff at 75 yards and was a finalist in the punt competition.
▪ Class of 2020 Ta'Chawn Brooks of Dutch Fork camped at USC Friday. He measured at 6-4, 275 pounds and ran a 4.9 at Wofford's camp. He's being recruited as an offensive tackle. He camped at Auburn Saturday. Oregon State also is showing interest.
▪ USC DE target Curtis Fann visited Auburn Saturday.
▪ LB Kalen DeLoach, who has a USC offer, told BamaOnline he will visit Alabama June 22 for the Champions Cookout. He also said he will take official visits to Michigan, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State. He went to USC's spring game and has had the Gamecocks listed among his favorites. He also took an unofficial visit to USC.
▪ USC basketball target Brandon Stone took an official visit to La Salle over the weekend.
▪ According to a tweet by GetMeRecruited, the USC women offered eighth-grader Lisa Thompson of Plainfield, Ill.
Comments