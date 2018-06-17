Two-time MLB draft pick commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina on Saturday gained a commitment for the 2018 class from outfielder Andrew Eyster of Ocala, Fla. He played last season at Sante Fe College in Florida.

"I am blessed to say that I’ve committed to continue playing baseball at the University of South Carolina!" he said on Twitter in announcing his commitment. "I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, and friends that made this past year at Santa Fe the best year of my life!"

Eyster hit .412 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs this season as a freshman.

He was a 32nd round pick this month by the Cleveland Indians and a 27th round pick out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He will enroll at South Carolina this summer.