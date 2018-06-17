'The coaches aren't scared to play me': Tampa DB recaps USC official

Defensive back Johnny Dixon of Tampa, Fla., was one of the three defensive back targets to visit South Carolina over the weekend.
Dixon's visit was official in nature and was the next step in his long-running relationship with the Gamecocks, who were the first to offer him. As a result, they got his first official visit.
"It was good. I liked everything about it," Dixon said. "Everything the coaches were saying was genuine because I hung out with the players and they said the same thing about the coaches."
Dixon (6-0, 170) also got a message from the coaches he was excited to hear.
"The coaches aren't scared to play me," he said.
USC freshman defensive back Jaycee Horn served as his player host.
Dixon has visited USC unofficially for camps and games several times, so he's seen all the shiny parts around the program and campus. This time, something else really stood out to him.
"The nutrition," he said. "They make sure you have what's healthy and they make sure you like it."
USC is in Dixon's final five along with Penn State, Miami, Alabama and Ohio State. He's not in a rush on a decision because he's not signing early.
He has an official set with Penn State for late September and might squeeze one in this summer to Miami.
"Everything is the same," Dixon said. "They're still in the same place. I've always liked South Carolina."
