South Carolina 'sliding up on top' for defensive target from Alabama

Defensive Jaydon Hill of Madison, Ala., was back at South Carolina over the weekend for an unofficial visit and a camp session, his second visit in less than three months with the Gamecocks.
Prior to the visit he had the Gamecocks and Tennessee 50-50 in his mind. That's now changed following his stay in Columbia.
"South Carolina is definitely one of the higher choices, if not number one. Right now, it probably would be South Carolina as my number one," Hill said. "They are kind of sliding up on top really."
Hill said he's pretty sure he's going to visit Tennessee this weekend. The Vols will have to go a long way to top his experience at USC last weekend.
"I liked the visit as a whole. All the coaches showed a lot of love. That was a great visit. The whole weekend was nice," Hill said. "It was just about what I expected. I was already thinking high about them going into it. They just met the expectations really."
Hill participated in camp drills Saturday in front of Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson. Afterward, he got more encouraging words from the two of them.
"Muschamp told me he thought really high of me, and then T-Rob. Muschamp said I can play in the secondary and they really need me," Hill said. "That was my first time actually being coached by a coach there, working out with them and seeing how he is and stuff like that. Coach T-Rob, that's my guy. He's real cool."
Hill said the time with Muschamp and Robinson further increased the strength of the relationship he has built with the coaches and is a major reason he thinks highly of the program.
Hill said he will visit Florida next month and he also wants to visit Michigan and Texas A&M before a decision which has said likely will come in August.
O-line target visits
Offensive lineman Jakai Moore of Nokesville, Va., on Monday trimmed his long list of offers to a final seven of South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami and North Carolina. He visited both Palmetto State schools last week, and he worked out for the Gamecocks in their lineman camp.
USC has had a long relationship with Moore and he took an official visit with the Gamecocks in April. He returned last week for another look and to work out in camp so line coach Eric Wolford could get another look at him.
"The camp was intense. I like having intense workouts because they are pushing you to be even better," Moore said. "This is where I can actually come in an start and I have a chance to like make it to the NFL and he (Wolford) can produce me to make it to the NFL."
Moore said he will continue visit schools. He plans to get to all the other schools on his short list.
He said there is no favorite and he's not sure when he'll make his decision. He will not graduate early but he will sign in December.
Notes
▪ PK Charlie Ham of Atlanta, who was offered by USC over the weekend after participating in camp, committed to Duke.
▪ LB Tra Wilkins of Stone Mountain, Ga., who at one point in time declared a commitment to USC, announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday night.
▪ One-time USC defensive line target C.J. Clark of New London, N.C., committed to N.C. State.
