Memphis receiver has big decision to make: Stay home or Spurs Up?

Next week, Wednesday or Thursday in Atlanta, wide receiver Keveon Mullins of Memphis, Tennessee, will make his college choice known. He has narrowed his decision to South Carolina and Memphis, and as of Wednesday night had not made up his mind.
Mullins camped at USC last week and left there stating the Gamecocks as his favorite. He's had text messages this week from Will Muschamp and he expects to talk soon with receivers coach Bryan McClendon. He's also hearing regularly from his Memphis recruiters. He admits to being pulled to both schools but for different reasons.
"It will be hard because I've been thinking about that a lot," Mullins said. "What's pulling me towards South Carolina is once I got to South Carolina I did a one-on-one workout with Coach B-Mac. Coach Muschamp was out there watching. I just liked the way Coach B-Mac does things and the way he coaches. I liked the way he would put me through the drill. He was different from other receiver coaches that's been recruiting me. And Coach Muschamp, he's a very good guy."
Mullins can sum up the attraction to Memphis in two words.
"It's home," he said. "I've got love for Memphis."
Is being close to home important to him?
"It is but it's not at the same time," he said.
Mullins, a former Memphis commitment, said he probably will know his decision by Tuesday and he plans to inform the schools in advance. He flies to Atlanta Wednesday and Rivals organizers, who are putting on the camp at the Mercedes-Benz Dome, will handle his announcement from there.
He said the Gamecocks remain his leader at this point.
USC has one receiver committed for the 2019 class, Jamario Holley of Northwestern.
Notes
▪ Class of 2020 QB Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach was offered by Duke.
▪ Class of 2020 OL Parker Clements of Lugoff-Elgin camped at USC and his position coach Mike Armstrong said he drew some attention from Gamecock offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Clements is a converted tight end and is 6-6, 245 pounds. Armstrong said he needs to add weight but has excellent technique. He has not yet been offered.
▪ Kansas offered USC basketball target Josiah James of Porter Gaud.
▪ USC basketball target A.J. Lawson began an official visit to Tulane Wednesday. He's coming off a visit to Creighton. He visited USC last month.
