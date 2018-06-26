USC receiver target delays decision; Gamecocks 'at the top' for new hoops offer

Wide receiver Keveon Mullins of Memphis, Tennessee, will soon make his college choice known. It doesn't appear it will be this week as planned.
He has narrowed his decision to South Carolina and Memphis.
Mullins confirmed multiple reports that he will not announce a commitment Wednesday at the Rivals combine in Atlanta as he had planned to do.
"I don't have a date. It could be anytime," he said.
Mullins wants to bring his parents to USC for a visit before finalizing his plans. He has been favoring the Gamecocks.
Mullins camped at USC this month and left there stating the Gamecocks as his favorite. He's been in regular contact with Will Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon. He's also hearing regularly from his Memphis recruiters. He recently admitted to being pulled to both schools but for different reasons.
"It will be hard because I've been thinking about that a lot," Mullins said. "What's pulling me towards South Carolina is once I got to South Carolina I did a one-on-one workout with Coach B-Mac. Coach Muschamp was out there watching. I just liked the way Coach B-Mac does things and the way he coaches. I liked the way he would put me through the drill. He was different from other receiver coaches that's been recruiting me. And Coach Muschamp, he's a very good guy."
Mullins can sum up the attraction to Memphis in two words.
"It's home," he said. "I've got love for Memphis."
USC has one receiver committed for the 2019 class, Jamario Holley of Northwestern.
A recruiting dead period lasts until July 24 and restricts face-fo-face contact between prospects and coaches.
Basketball news
South Carolina this week offered Class of 2019 point guard Giovanni Santiago, who just reclassified and announced he will attend Hargrave Military Prep in Virginia this season.
He picked up his offer from Frank Martin while on a visit to USC Saturday. He's a native of Puerto Rico.
"I think it is a blessing to get an offer from one the top programs in the country," he said. "This is my first offer as a 2019 player. South Carolina is definitely at the top right now."
Per his AAU coach, USC offered Class of 2019 forward Patrick Williams of Charlotte.
USC basketball target 6-7 Lawson of Brompton, Ontario, plans to announce his college decision Tuesday afternoon, according to NorthPoleHoops. Lawson took official visits to USC, Creighton and Tulane and will choose from those three programs.
Notes
▪ Dorman WR Jacoby Pinckney plans to announce his college commitment Tuesday. He's choosing between Virginia Tech, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia.
▪ USC target DB DJ Daniel was offered by Alabama.
▪ DB DJ Turner of Suwanee, GA, who had USC and Clemson offers, committed to Michigan.
▪ USC offered 2021 DB James Williams (6-3 200) of Opa Locka, Fla. He is a Miami commitment and also has offers from Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, UCF, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Pitt and others.
▪ Class of 2020 WR Jalin Hyatt of Dutch Fork has offers from Virginia Tech and Duke that he earned from his performance at their camps. The Hokies are standing out the most with him right now and he plans a return trip to Blacksburg July 29. He also camped at USC and Clemson and both remain interested and plan to scout him this season. He's also been hearing from Wake Forest and has been contacted by Virginia.
▪ One-time USC WR target Jashawn Sheffield of St. Simons Island, Ga., committed to Auburn.
▪ USC DE target Curtis Fann of TwinCity, Ga., committed to Florida State.
