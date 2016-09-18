Staley, Gamecocks land Top 50 prospect for 2017 class

South Carolina’s first big recruiting weekend of the new school year accomplished its mission.
Forward LaDazhia Williams, the No. 47 overall prospect in the country and 12th at her position, committed to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
From Lakewood Ranch High in Bradenton, Fla., Williams is a 6-foot-2 post player who can finish in the paint with either hand. She’s still growing and could be 6-4 to 6-5 by the time she comes to USC.
Williams led Lakewood Ranch to the Class 7A state title game last year. She earned an invitation to the under-18 Team USA tryouts in May.
“I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of South Carolina to continue my education and basketball career,” Williams said on Twitter. “Thank u to all the programs that took the time to recruit throughout the years and thank u to everyone that has been very supportive of me.”
Williams’ profile had risen recently, with Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Ohio State and North Carolina offering scholarships, among other schools. She is the third commit for the class, following Elisia Grissett and Haley Troup.
go gamecocks! @FGBvsEveryone @hadley_th @ChanelGriffin3 pic.twitter.com/mxyzMwVjTo— daz (@LDazhia) September 18, 2016
