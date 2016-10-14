Allisha Gray

Dawn Staley talks Olympics
Alum Tiffany Mitchell plays with the Indiana Fever during a game against The Atlanta Dream.
The governor speaks at the announcement of the SEC tournament coming to Greenville in 2017.
The SEC women's basketball tournament will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The Confederate flag coming down opened up the possibility.
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley looks ahead to the 2016-17 season.
Fans greeted the South Carolina women's basketball team Saturday as the Gamecocks returned home from the NCAA tournament.
Senior Asia Dozier talks about how the Gamecocks played against Syracuse.
Junior Alaina Coates talks about how she will learn from the team's loss to Syracuse.
The University of South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley talks about the team's loss to Syracuse in the third round to end their season.
Senior Khadijah Sessions talks about how the Gamecocks' season ended short of what they had planned with their loss to Syracuse in the Division 1 Regional in Sioux Falls, SD