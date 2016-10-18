Gamecock women lose player before season

South Carolina is down a player before the season begins.
Senior walk-on India Farmer is no longer on the team, a team spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not know if Farmer had quit or been dismissed.
Farmer, a 6-foot forward from North Myrtle Beach, was with the team Friday for “Gamecock Basketball Madness” at Fort Jackson.
Farmer appeared in 44 games over three seasons, averaging 2.7 minutes per. She played a career-high 11 minutes against N.C. Central as a freshman and appeared in 10 games last year.
She scored 10 points in her career with 19 rebounds and three blocks.
Farmer’s departure leaves USC with three true forwards on the roster, one being Alexis Jennings. Jennings is ineligible this year after transferring from Kentucky. Junior A’ja Wilson and freshman Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are the others. Junior guard Kaela Davis can play in the post if she’s asked, coach Dawn Staley said.
Staley, senior Alaina Coates and Wilson will appear at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday. The Gamecocks, three-time defending SEC regular-season champions, are again expected to be picked as preseason champs. Wilson, the defending SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to be named SEC Preseason Player of the Year while she and Coates should be on the preseason all-conference team.
USC hosts Benedict in an exhibition on Nov. 7 and begins the season at Ohio State on Nov. 14.
