November 1, 2016 9:11 AM

Gamecocks start season at No. 4

By David Cloninger

South Carolina will begin its ninth year under Dawn Staley as the No. 4 team in the country.

The Associated Press Top 25 pegged the Gamecocks fourth Tuesday behind No. 1 Notre Dame, Baylor and defending national champion Connecticut. USC (33-2), which returns SEC Player/Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson, was picked No. 3 in the USA Today/coaches’ Top 25.

The Gamecocks begin the season on Nov. 14 at No. 7 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of 10 Top 25 teams USC will face this year.

USC extended its series with UConn this year and will play the No. 3 Huskies in Storrs. Fifth-ranked Louisville, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 19 Kentucky (two games), No. 20 Florida and No. 24 Missouri join Ohio State as the Gamecocks’ ranked opponents.

USC also plays Auburn (two games), Texas A&M and Duke, which each received votes in the preseason poll.

The Gamecocks have an exhibition against Benedict as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The first game begins at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2016-17 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2015-16 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Notre Dame (14)

33-2

793

2

2. Baylor (12)

36-2

789

4

3. UConn (6)

38-0

743

1

4. South Carolina (1)

33-2

719

3

5. Louisville

26-8

718

8

6. Maryland

31-4

635

5

7. Ohio State

26-8

632

9

8. Texas

31-5

604

7

9. UCLA

26-9

557

10

10. Mississippi State

28-8

516

15

11. Stanford

27-8

471

13

12. Florida State

25-8

437

17

13. Tennessee

22-14

415

-

14. Miami

24-9

328

19

14. Syracuse

30-8

328

14

16. Oklahoma

22-11

285

24

17. Washington

26-11

259

-

18. Arizona State

26-7

244

11

19. Kentucky

25-8

228

12

20. Florida

22-9

181

25

21. DePaul

27-9

160

20

22. West Virginia

25-10

154

23

23. Indiana

21-12

108

-

24. Missouri

22-10

98

-

25. Oregon State

32-5

95

6

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 78, Auburn 43, Texas A&M 20, Duke 16, Colorado State10, California 9, Creighton 9, USF 8, BYU 6, Temple 6, South Dakota State 5, Belmont 4, UTEP 3, Boise State 2, Green Bay 2, NC State 2, Chattanooga 2, Iowa State 1, St. Louis 1, Oregon 1

