Gamecocks start season at No. 4

South Carolina will begin its ninth year under Dawn Staley as the No. 4 team in the country.
The Associated Press Top 25 pegged the Gamecocks fourth Tuesday behind No. 1 Notre Dame, Baylor and defending national champion Connecticut. USC (33-2), which returns SEC Player/Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson, was picked No. 3 in the USA Today/coaches’ Top 25.
The Gamecocks begin the season on Nov. 14 at No. 7 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of 10 Top 25 teams USC will face this year.
USC extended its series with UConn this year and will play the No. 3 Huskies in Storrs. Fifth-ranked Louisville, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 19 Kentucky (two games), No. 20 Florida and No. 24 Missouri join Ohio State as the Gamecocks’ ranked opponents.
USC also plays Auburn (two games), Texas A&M and Duke, which each received votes in the preseason poll.
The Gamecocks have an exhibition against Benedict as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The first game begins at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2016-17 women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2015-16 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Notre Dame (14)
33-2
793
2
2. Baylor (12)
36-2
789
4
3. UConn (6)
38-0
743
1
4. South Carolina (1)
33-2
719
3
5. Louisville
26-8
718
8
6. Maryland
31-4
635
5
7. Ohio State
26-8
632
9
8. Texas
31-5
604
7
9. UCLA
26-9
557
10
10. Mississippi State
28-8
516
15
11. Stanford
27-8
471
13
12. Florida State
25-8
437
17
13. Tennessee
22-14
415
-
14. Miami
24-9
328
19
14. Syracuse
30-8
328
14
16. Oklahoma
22-11
285
24
17. Washington
26-11
259
-
18. Arizona State
26-7
244
11
19. Kentucky
25-8
228
12
20. Florida
22-9
181
25
21. DePaul
27-9
160
20
22. West Virginia
25-10
154
23
23. Indiana
21-12
108
-
24. Missouri
22-10
98
-
25. Oregon State
32-5
95
6
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 78, Auburn 43, Texas A&M 20, Duke 16, Colorado State10, California 9, Creighton 9, USF 8, BYU 6, Temple 6, South Dakota State 5, Belmont 4, UTEP 3, Boise State 2, Green Bay 2, NC State 2, Chattanooga 2, Iowa State 1, St. Louis 1, Oregon 1
Comments