Photos: South Carolina gets exhibition win over Benedict

South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) drives around Benedict College's Essence Stinnette (15) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) swipes the ball from Benedict College's Simone Roberts (10) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as Benedict College's MiKeisha Moore (23) defends during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives around Benedict College's Destiny Betts (20) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) is pressured by Benedict College's Dae'Shondra Stephens (50) and Benedict College's Essence Stinnette (15) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) team-up to defend against Benedict College's Destiny Betts (20) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) drives the ball during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Araion Bradshaw (12) through Benedict defenders during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) looks to pass during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots over Benedict College's Zairra Harris (21) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) heads downcourt during the first half of action against Benedict College during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket ahead of Benedict College's Essence Stinnette (15) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) shoots as Benedict College's Dae'Shondra Stephens (50) defends during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Araion Bradshaw (12) drives around Benedict College's Michala Robinson (2) and Benedict College's Dae'Shondra Stephens (50) during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's head coach Dawn Staley talks to her team during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots during the first half of action during an exhibition game against Benedict College in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) passes to South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) as Benedict College's MiKeisha Moore (23) defends during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives for the basket as Benedict College's MiKeisha Moore (23) defends during the first half of action during an exhibition game in the Colonial Life Arena.
