KD! Gamecocks’ Kaela Davis scores 37 in season-opening win

-- Safe to say Kaela Davis was tired of waiting.
South Carolina’s junior guard, back after a year away following her transfer from Georgia Tech, cooked seventh-ranked Ohio State for 37 points Monday as the No. 4 Gamecocks won their season-opener, 92-80. With USC’s 1-2 punch of preseason All-American A’ja Wilson and all-star Alaina Coates hampered by a vicious Buckeye zone, it was the Gamecocks’ newcomers that won the night.
Fellow transfer Allisha Gray, a junior whose last game was losing to USC as a North Carolina Tar Heel in the 2015 Final Four, scored 24 as Wilson and Coates had 15 between them. The Gamecocks (1-0) survived 17 turnovers and a shoddy 26-of-41 performance from the line as they won the first of several Top 25 matchups this season.
USC hosts Hampton Sunday for the first of three games in three days. A complete story will be posted shortly.
