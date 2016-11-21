Photos: South Carolina vs. Maine

South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) snags the ball from Maine's Fanny Wadling (51) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) shoots as Maine's Blanca Millan (22) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Araion Bradshaw (12) drives between Maine's Blanca Millan (22) and Laia Sole (13) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) grabs a pass as Maine's Laia Sole (13) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressures Maine's Sigi Koizar (42) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pressures Maine's Laia Sole (13) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) drives around Maine's Laia Sole (13) and Tanesha Sutton (23) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots as Maine's Anita Kelava (31) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) drives to the basket as Maine's Sigi Koizar (42) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) shoots as Maine's Tanesha Sutton (23) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) shoots as Maine's Tanesha Sutton (23) defends during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) makes a layup after snagging the ball from Maine's Fanny Wadling (51) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) snags the ball from Maine's Fanny Wadling (51) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives between Maine defenders during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney (4) looks to pass as Maine's Blanca Millan (22) and Laia Sole (13) defend during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over Maine's Blanca Millan (22) during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) brings the ball down court during the first half of action in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge at the Colonial Life Arena.
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com