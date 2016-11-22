Gamecocks pluck Peacocks for third win in three days

It wasn’t Tuesday’s opponent so much as it was finishing Tuesday.
Third-ranked South Carolina shredded St. Peter’s 93-38 and looked dominant doing it. The hapless Peacocks (0-4), losers of 19 straight dating to last year, didn’t figure to offer much to the Gamecocks (4-0), but there was the concern of weariness after playing three games in three days.
USC didn’t look tired or disengaged, which was exactly what Dawn Staley wanted to see. Fourth-ranked Louisville awaits Saturday in Springfield, Mass., as the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge ends.
“They were three games that had a big margin, but we weren’t perfect,” guard Kaela Davis said. “There are still things we need to work on and tune up.”
All of USC’s starters were in double figures and on the bench midway through the third quarter. The only downside was SEC Player of the Week Alaina Coates finishing three rebounds short of her fourth double-double in as many games, but she led the Gamecocks with 16 points.
Davis shook off a couple of off games by draining all four of her 3-point attempts, Bianca Cuevas-Moore scored 11 with five steals and A’ja Wilson had four assists. Freshman forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan continued to flourish with nine points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
USC led 64-21 at halftime, which tied a 2006 record for the third-highest scoring half in program history. The Gamecocks took their feet off the gas in the second half, letting the bench get important minutes in preparation for the Cardinals, which Staley could at last talk about.
She brushed it aside before the three-game mini-tournament but with Louisville on Sunday in Springfield, Mass., it’s here. Like Ohio State in the opener, it’s another Top-10 matchup away from home.
It’s another test to see how her still-learning team handles the spotlight.
“It’s a challenge against a top-five team in the country,” Staley said. “We’ve been there. It’s a great way to test where we are. It’s a great way to put our identity on the line, it’s a good way to see where we match up with other great teams across the country and it’s a great game to play.”
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
USC
37
27
21
8
93
St. Peter’s
12
9
13
4
38
South Carolina (4-0)
Coates 8-9 0-2 16, Davis 5-7 0-0 14, Wilson 5-9 4-7 14, Gray 4-7 4-5 13, Cuevas-Moore 5-8 0-1 11, Herbert Harrigan 4-11 1-2 9, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Bradshaw 1-1 0-0 3, Cliney 1-2 0-0 3, Patrick 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 37-66 9-17 93.
St. Peter’s (0-4)
Hughes 5-11 0-0 11, Mullen 3-11 0-0 8, Lochner 3-4 0-0 7, Howell 2-7 2-2 6, Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Meier 1-4 0-0 2, Velles 1-4 0-0 2, Bethea 0-7 0-0 0, Mayfield 0-1 0-0 0, Pero 0-1 0-0 0, Tarabocchia 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 2-2 38.
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 10-24 (Davis 4-4, Bradshaw 1-1, Cliney 1-1, Cuevas-Moore 1-3, Gray 1-4, Harris 1-3, Patrick 1-4, Davis 0-2, Herbert Harrigan 0-2), St. Peter’s 4-20 (Mullen 2-5, Hughes 1-5, Lochner 1-1, Bethea 0-2, Howell 0-2, Mayfield 0-1, Tarabocchia 0-1, Velles 0-3). Assists_South Carolina 22 (Gray 5), St. Peter’s 6 (Hughes 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 44 (Cliney 8), St. Peter’s 24 (Bethea 5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 4, St. Peter’s 14. Attendance: 11,455.
