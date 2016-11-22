Photos: South Carolina vs St. Peter's women's basketball

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) celebrate a point during the first half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) passes as St. Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressures St. Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots as St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressure St.Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena . November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) and Imani Martinez (24) defend during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena . November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives the court to score against St. Peter's during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena . November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as St.Peter's Talah Hughes (15) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as St.Peter's Talah Hughes (15) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressures St. Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) and Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) pressure St.Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots as St. Peter's Ashlie Howell (33) defends during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) and Alaina Coates (41) pressure St.Peter's Sammy Lochner (10) during the first half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) is pressured by St. Peter's Sajanna Bethea (42) and Imani Martinez (24) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots over St.Peter's Sajanna Bethea (42) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) is pressured by St. Peter's Sajanna Bethea (42) and Imani Martinez (24) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) is pressured by St. Peter's Sajanna Bethea (42) and Imani Martinez (24) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) is pressured by St. Peter's Sajanna Bethea (42) and Imani Martinez (24) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as St. Peter's Brianna Tarabocchia (22) and Ashlie Howell (33) defend during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) drives around St. Peter's Brianna Tarabocchia (22) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Dawn Staley watches her freshmen play during the second half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Dawn Staley watches her freshmen play during the second half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Dawn Staley watches her freshmen play during the second half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Lisa Boyer reacts as the freshmen play during the second half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
Coach Dawn Staley talks to her team during a time-out during the second half of action against St. Peter's in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots for three points as St.Peter's Talah Hughes (15) defends during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) drives around St. Peter's Brianna Tarabocchia (22) during the second half of action in the Hall of Fame Challenge Tournament at the Colonial Life Arena. USC won, 93-38. November 22, 2016
Tracy Glantz
tglantz@thestate.com