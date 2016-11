More Videos

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games

3:05 Coach Dawn Staley after game against Maine

5:46 Dawn Staley wraps a win over Hampton

3:39 Gamecocks wrap a win over Hampton

4:33 Dawn Staley wraps Ohio State win

3:13 Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray react to Gamecocks win

3:06 Dawn Staley on what she learned in USC's exhibition win over Benedict

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

1:04 New faces for the USC team who likes to have fun

0:51 USC women's basketball players know Dawn Staley

1:23 Bianca Cuevas-Moore at South Carolina women's basketball media day