Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket as Clemson's Nelly Perry (0) and Sirah Diarra (20) defend during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. USC won 83-61.
Tracy Glantz
Dawn Staley watches the Gamecocks play during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) defends against Clemson's Ivy Atkism (24) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) drives the ball down curt while playing Clemson during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots for three during the first half of action against Clemson n the Colonial Life Arena.
Coach Dawn Staley watches the team during the second half of action against Clemson in the Colonial Life Arena. USC won 83-61.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) shoots as Clemson's Nelly Perry (0) and Victoria Cardaci (3) defend during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. USC won 83-61.
South Carolina's Mikiah Harrigan (21) blocks a shot by Clemson's Chyna Cotton (32) during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. USC won 83-61.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and A'ja Wilson (22) defend as Clemson's Victoria Cardaci (3) tries for a shot during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena. USC won 83-61.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) tries to shoot as Clemson's Ivy Atkism (24) defends during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) shoots during the first half of action against Clemson in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) is helped by teammate Alaina Coates after falling during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) and South Carolina's Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) try for a loose ball with Clemson's Alexis Carter (33) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over Clemson's Ivy Atkism (24) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) moves around Clemson's Nelly Perry (0) and during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) is pressured by Clemson's Sirah Diarra (20) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over a crowd during the first half of action against Clemson in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates (41) tries to shoot as Clemson's Ivy Atkism (24) defends during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and A'ja Wilson (22) pressure Clemson's Danielle Edwards (5) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Clemson's Sirah Diarra (20) during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
