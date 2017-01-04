Staley makes a point to shore up the point

It’s not a demotion. Bianca Cuevas-Moore will play as many minutes, if not more, as she was playing.
It’s a move to help the team, to shore up some inconsistencies that have risen as No. 5 South Carolina chases its fourth consecutive SEC championship.
“Bianca is a starter for us,” coach Dawn Staley said. “(Tyasha Harris starting at point guard) will give us some energy, give us a different look. Bianca can play more to her natural ability and we can play more to Ty’s natural ability.”
Cuevas-Moore is flashy, quick and dangerous with the ball. Harris is more deliberate, sizing up the court in front of her before she makes a move.
When going against a team that likes to hound defensively – like Thursday’s opponent Auburn, who prefers to press for 40 minutes – the Gamecocks need somebody who can keep the ball under control, find open players running downcourt and get it to them with minimum turnovers. Harris’ start against Alabama (six assists, one turnover) was a thumbs-up audition for the permanent starting spot, although it remains just that – an audition.
“But if Ty doesn’t get the job done, we’ve got to keep moving on,” Staley said.
Cuevas-Moore shot well against Alabama, but the assist-to-turnover ratio (1-to-3) wasn’t clean. Staley said Cuevas-Moore is still going to play a lot of minutes, but USC’s best chance to win is about melding with the other players’ strengths.
“Obviously, Bianca likes to score the ball,” Staley said. “And the four other starters – Kaela, Allisha, A’ja and Alaina – they like to score, too.”
With Harris starting, there’s a ready-made scorer ready to come off the bench and the Gamecocks don’t have gaps in points. It’s more of an even approach.
“Give (Bianca) an opportunity to not have so much pressure on her,” Staley explained. “Ty’s more of a pass-first point guard – I think it just fits our style in the beginning of the game.”
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
No. 5 South Carolina (11-1, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn (11-4, 1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn, Ala.
TV: SEC Network Plus
Radio: 107.5 FM
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Ty Harris 5-10 Fr. (4.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (12.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg); F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (16.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg); C Alaina Coates 6-4 Sr. (15.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg)
Auburn’s probable starters: G Janiah McKay 5-6 So. (12.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg); G Brandy Montgomery 5-10 Sr. (16.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G/F Katie Frerking 6-1 Sr. (16.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg); F Jessica Jones 6-2 Jr. (4.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg); F Jazmine Jones 6-2 Jr. (4.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina at Florida at noon on Sunday
Comments