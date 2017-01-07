To 3 or not to 3? That is the question

Call it fallout from last year, when dependence on the 3-pointer and ignoring what got them there led to a Sweet 16 loss.
Even when they’re going in, watching fifth-ranked South Carolina rain 3-pointers and not targeting bigs A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates is unsettling.
The Gamecocks whipped Auburn on Thursday on the strength of 14 3-pointers. It came after a win over Minnesota where they sank 16. Safe to say it’s not a plan to rely that much on the long-range shots going into each game … but when they’re going in, why stop shooting them?
“I’m comfortable when they go in,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “Obviously, we got off to a really good start. I think they were in a groove.”
Kaela Davis clearly was. She loaded up from 3 on her first three shots and swished all of them. That opened the gates to a 29-6 first-quarter lead where the Gamecocks hit seven from beyond the arc.
Then Bianca Cuevas-Moore found her range and hit a few, and USC was a 3-point team for that game. Wilson got her double-double, Coates didn’t, but the Gamecocks comfortably won.
It’s great to see USC can beat opponents in a variety of ways. But the maxim, “Live and die by the 3-pointer” looms. About to embark on the SEC road again, USC doesn’t want to get trapped in shooting 3-pointers and not having their bread-and-butter game plan consumed.
“They were fluid, they were within our offense,” Staley said of the Auburn game. “When they’re taken that way, and they’re expected, it gives us a chance when they miss to get some offensive rebounding.”
NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA (12-1, 2-0 SEC) at FLORIDA (9-6, 0-2)
When: Noon, Sunday
Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 107.5 FM
South Carolina’s probable starters: G Ty Harris 5-10 Fr. (4.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg); G Allisha Gray 6-0 Jr. (12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Kaela Davis 6-2 Jr. (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg); F A’ja Wilson 6-5 Jr. (16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg); C Alaina Coates 6-4 Sr. (14.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg)
Florida’s probable starters: G Dyandria Anderson 5-10 Jr. (5.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Delicia Washington 5-10 Fr. (9.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg); F Ronni Williams 6-0 Sr. (18.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg); F Haley Lorenzen 6-3 Jr. (12.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg); C Tyshara Fleming 6-4 Sr. (8.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg)
Next game: South Carolina hosts Georgia at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
