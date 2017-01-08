Staley says Wilson ‘good’ after being injured at Florida

South Carolina All-American A’ja Wilson suffered a right leg injury during Sunday’s game at Florida and was set to be checked out upon the team’s return to Columbia.
“She’s doing good,” coach Dawn Staley said after the Gamecocks’ 81-62 win. “She’ll get re-evaluated when we get back home.”
A USC spokesperson didn’t anticipate any updates Sunday night.
Wilson went up for a rebound in the fourth quarter and came down on a Florida player’s foot, causing her right leg to buckle. She fell to the floor and couldn’t get up until helped by teammates.
A trainer was treating on Wilson’s right ankle. She was unable to put any weight on her right foot as she went to the locker room and didn’t return.
Wilson scored 23 points with 13 rebounds and three blocks Sunday, helping USC to improve to 13-1, 3-0 SEC. She’s averaging a team-best 16.9 points per game and is second with 7.6 rebounds while leading the team with 31 blocks.
The reigning SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson was picked to repeat as SEC Player of the Year this season. She was also picked to repeat as a first-team All-American.
The Gamecocks host Georgia on Thursday and are at LSU on Sunday. They host Ole Miss on Jan. 19 before what should be the biggest game of their league season – hosting undefeated and fourth-ranked Mississippi State on Jan. 23.
USC is attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win four consecutive SEC regular-season championships, something it was picked to do in the preseason. The Gamecocks have won their past 25 games against SEC competition.
Comments