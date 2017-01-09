A’ja Wilson has sprained ankle, will be evaluated daily

South Carolina All-American forward A’ja Wilson sprained her right ankle during Sunday’s 81-62 win at Florida and will be evaluated daily, the school announced Monday morning.
The injury doesn’t appear to be serious.
“It just looks like a typical twisted ankle, sprained ankle,” Wilson’s father, Roscoe Wilson, said. “It looked pretty bad when she couldn’t put any weight on it, but we were with her last night and she was in high spirits.”
Wilson went for a rebound in the fourth quarter and came down on a Florida player’s foot, causing her right leg to buckle. She fell to the floor and couldn’t get up until helped by teammates.
Wilson was unable to put any weight on her right foot as she went to the locker room and did not return.
She scored 23 points with 13 rebounds and three blocks Sunday, improving USC to 13-1, 3-0 SEC. She is averaging a team-best 16.9 points per game and is second with 7.6 rebounds while leading the team with 31 blocks.
The reigning SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson was picked to repeat as SEC Player of the Year this season. She was also picked to repeat as a first-team All-American.
The Gamecocks are attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win four consecutive SEC regular-season championships. If Wilson misses any games, USC is down to 10 players, with 6-foot-2 freshman Mikiah Herbert Harrigan the only other true forward on the roster.
Coach Dawn Staley said earlier in the season that guard Kaela Davis could play power forward if the Gamecocks really needed her to.
USC could also have to extend its bench minutes. While the 10 remaining players have all played, three Gamecocks average under nine minutes per game. Guards Victoria Patrick, Tiffany Davis and Araion Bradshaw could each see their playing time increase.
The Gamecocks host Georgia on Thursday and are at LSU on Sunday. They host Ole Miss on Jan. 19 before what should be the biggest game of their league season – hosting undefeated and fourth-ranked Mississippi State on Jan. 23.
