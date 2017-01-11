A’ja Wilson likely out for Thursday’s game

A’ja Wilson likely will not play when fifth-ranked South Carolina hosts Georgia on Thursday, coach Dawn Staley said on Wednesday.
“Unless something miraculous happens, she won’t be playing,” Staley said.
Wilson hasn’t practiced since spraining her ankle in Sunday’s win at Florida. She was using a scooter to prop her knee on to keep the ankle elevated on Wednesday, with her foot in a walking boot.
Staley said Wilson is doing better and her status remains day-to-day.
The Gamecocks host the Lady Bulldogs before traveling to LSU on Sunday.
Freshman Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, USC’s only other true forward, is expected to start in place of Wilson if the Gamecocks stick with a “big” lineup. Guard Doniyah Cliney could start if USC goes small.
Staley said earlier in the year that guard Kaela Davis could slide to power forward in a pinch.
Wilson is averaging a team-best 16.9 points per game and is second with 7.6 rebounds while leading the team with 31 blocks. The reigning SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson was picked to repeat as SEC Player of the Year this season. She was also picked to repeat as a first-team All-American.
