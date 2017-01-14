Staley nabs Top-10 recruit for class of 2018

Recruiting never stops, which is why Dawn Staley was pleased to welcome her first commitment for the Class of 2018 in the middle of the 2016-17 season.
Five-star point guard Destanni Henderson, the No. 10 overall prospect in the country and the No. 2 player at her position, committed to South Carolina before her game Saturday evening. From Fort Myers, Fla., and Fort Myers High, Henderson revealed a USC T-shirt under her warm-up and said she had made her decision.
“The school I will be attending after my senior year will be the University of South Carolina,” she said, according to The (Fort Myers) News-Press. “Go Gamecocks!”
The 5-foot-6 Henderson averages 18.4 points and 5.5 steals for the Green Wave and won a state championship last season. She played on Team USA’s under-17 world championship team last summer and was considering Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Miami and several other schools.
She played against 2017 USC signee LaDazhia Williams and Lakewood Ranch High on Saturday.
