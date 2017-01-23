OUR HOUSE: Gamecocks survive thriller against MSU

They got lucky or they’re just that good?

They won, so they’re just that good.

A’ja Wilson sank two free throws to clinch a 64-61 win over No. 4 Mississippi State on Monday after the Bulldogs missed three shots in the final 18 seconds to tie or lead, delivering No. 5 South Carolina sole possession of first place in the SEC.

The Gamecocks (17-1, 7-0 SEC) were undone by the Bulldogs’ crisp movement and fundamentals in the first half, but Allisha Gray’s second-half resurgence turned the game into the expected seesaw battle between the top two teams in the league.

MSU (20-1, 6-1) was dominant on the glass, particularly offensively, turned over USC 14 times, was cleaner, more disciplined and more focused.

But the Gamecocks, and particularly Wilson, were better.

“I hope that this puts us on edge, because this isn’t the end,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “Everybody’s still going to give us their best effort.”

Small chance of that, after MSU took USC to the very brink.

The Gamecocks couldn’t get a handle on MSU early, with the extra pass and the Bulldogs’ multitude of scorers running at will past USC’s scattered defense. Offensive rebounds began to fill the Bulldogs’ coffers and while the Gamecocks were shooting better, they weren’t taking as many shots.

Turnovers were becoming MSU points. USC was lost on switches where drivers found shooters in the corners. Yet, they hung in the game with their greatest strength – the post tandem of Wilson and Alaina Coates.

Wilson bullied her way to the basket and completed 10 of 13 shots. Fouls began to mount on the Bulldogs and USC was taking advantage, winding up shooting 21 of 28 from the line, while MSU was 3 of 9.

The Gamecocks took the lead out of the locker room, but it kept being traded throughout the second half. Gray took over with 17 points and Coates, even with foul trouble, was impacting.

That set up the wild final 30 seconds where USC’s Tyasha Harris threw an offensive rebound up top, only to see Victoria Vivians swipe the pass and head downcourt. Gray was with her and got her arms up, and Vivians missed the layup.

Coates muscled in her final two points and USC led by three, and with fouls to give, the Gamecocks wanted to force MSU into a difficult shot. Kaela Davis inexplicably fouled Vivians with 18 seconds to go, but Vivians missed the last of three free throws.

USC rebounded, then had the call reversed. MSU swung the ball to Blair Schaefer, who missed a corner 3, but Breanna Richardson rebounded with six seconds to go. The play was designed to go to Vivians off an inbound pass; she went into the lane and threw up a jumper that hit nothing but air.

Wilson grabbed the rebound and held on. She was fouled with less than three seconds to go, and connected on both free throws to seal the victory.

“It was just a great feeling, honestly,” she said. “This was a very emotional game for us.”

USC hung on, got first place to itself and earned at least a midseason nod for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And while the Gamecocks won, extending their streak against SEC competition to 29 games, there were some fortunate bounces.

“Either they get a score or we get a stop and whoever executed was going to win the game,” Staley said. “They did get some good looks, but any other place, we lose this basketball game.”

Mississippi St. 16 19 13 13 –61 South Carolina 15 13 21 15 –64