Gamecocks win ugly affair at Georgia

South Carolina put everything it had into beating No. 4 Mississippi State Monday. Impressed, Dawn Staley challenged her team to carry that kind of full 40 minutes into every remaining game.
She’s still waiting.
The No. 5 Gamecocks plodded through a 62-44 win at Georgia Thursday, finishing the first half of the SEC season 8-0 but raising the same questions.
In the fourth, USC stretched a four-point lead to 11. Wilson drove the lane to score, then rebounded a shot that became an Allisha Gray 16-footer. Another Wilson rebound became a Kaela Davis 3-pointer. The lead stretched to 11 and the pesky Bulldogs finally laid down.
Wilson finished with 19 while Gray had 18, 11 in the final seven minutes. USC improved to 18-1, 8-0 SEC and has won 30 straight games against SEC competition.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
