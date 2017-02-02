Photos: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator, bottom, looks for a teammate while defended by South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) and Alaina Coates during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) dribbles around the defense of Kentucky's Makayla Epps (25) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots while defended by Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley questions a call during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky's Jaida Roper (32) during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
South Carolina's Alaina Coates, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator (13) during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
Kentucky's Maci Morris, left, collides with South Carolina's Kaela Davis during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP
UK's Evelyn Akhator battles for a rebound against South Carolina's Alaina Coates at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, February 2, 2017.
Matt Goins
The (Lexington) Herald-Leader
UK's Alyssa Rice has her shot blocked by South Carolina's A'ja Wilson at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday.
Matt Goins
The (Lexington) Herald-Leader
UK's Makayla Epps shoots against South Carolina's Allisha Gray at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday.
Matt Goins
The (Lexington) Herald-Leader
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, top, shoots between Kentucky's Makenzie Cann (22), Alyssa Rice (45) and Jaida Roper (32) during the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
James Crisp
AP