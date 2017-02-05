USC trashes Arkansas, remains in first place in SEC

Fourth-ranked South Carolina had no trouble with Arkansas Sunday, winning 79-49 and remaining in first place in the SEC.
The Gamecocks (20-2, 10-1 SEC) are ahead by a half-game in the standings over Mississippi State. If each team wins out, each would be credited as regular-season champion but USC would be the top seed in the SEC tournament by virtue of a head-to-head win.
USC, playing its third game of the week, showed no signs of fatigue as it leaped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. With Razorbacks star Jessica Jackson picking up two quick fouls, Arkansas (13-10, 2-8) couldn’t get many clean looks offensively, and had no chance of stopping USC on defense.
A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates dominated early, working the high-low combination in the first half and pacing a 51.5 percent shooting performance. Coates posted her 14th double-double of the season in the first two quarters and Kaela Davis popped two 3-pointers for an early advantage.
Coates snared a career-high 19 rebounds.
Wilson and Coates finished with 18 points each. Davis and Bianca Cuevas-Moore scored 10 each and Allisha Gray overcame a slow start for 10. USC had 17 assists on 28 field goals, led by Ty Harris with five.
Jackson was held to two points. Aaliyah Wilson led Arkansas with 16.
The Gamecocks host Auburn on Thursday. A complete story will be posted shortly.
