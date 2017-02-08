Former Gamecocks star to call USC women’s basketball Thursday

TV announcers aim to sound unbiased as they call their games.
Thursday night, when the South Carolina women’s basketball team faces Auburn, that might be difficult for a member of the SEC Network crew.
Former Gamecocks star Khadijah Sessions will be the color commentator for the game, her first TV broadcast. She tweeted the news Wednesday morning.
Blessed to announce I will be commentating my first TV game tomorrow night on SEC Network+ . Auburn vs South Carolina 7pm et— Khadijah Sessions (@Ksessions_05) February 8, 2017
Sessions was a starting point guard for three SEC championship teams. She ranks fourth in career games played for the program.
The response seemed positive.
@Ksessions_05 congrats, can't wait to watch you calling the game!! First of many games to call!!— Matt Levy (@levymt29) February 8, 2017
@Ksessions_05 That is awesome!!! Congratulations— Loyal McQueen (@McqueenHope) February 8, 2017
Thank all of you so much for all the love that's being shown today. I greatly appreciate each and every one of you. ♥️— Khadijah Sessions (@Ksessions_05) February 8, 2017
Comments