February 8, 2017 6:32 PM

Former Gamecocks star to call USC women’s basketball Thursday

Posted by Ben Breiner

TV announcers aim to sound unbiased as they call their games.

Thursday night, when the South Carolina women’s basketball team faces Auburn, that might be difficult for a member of the SEC Network crew.

Former Gamecocks star Khadijah Sessions will be the color commentator for the game, her first TV broadcast. She tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

Sessions was a starting point guard for three SEC championship teams. She ranks fourth in career games played for the program.

The response seemed positive.

